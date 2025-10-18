EXCLUSIVE: Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra reaches Delhi, delivery of first child expected in few days

Anticipation is high for the Chopra-Chadha baby, who could arrive at any moment! According to a source close to Pinkvilla, pregnant Parineeti Chopra, who is in the final days of her pregnancy, has moved to Delhi for the delivery of her first child. It was exclusively learnt that the newborn can be expected soon. After months of speculation, the actress announced that she and her husband, Raghav Chadha, were expecting their first child, and now only a few days remain before the delivery.

While the exact delivery date is unconfirmed, her presence in Delhi suggests the arrival of the newborn is imminent for the fan-favorite couple, who married in September 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship timeline

The couple’s journey began with a surprise engagement announcement on May 13, 2023, also held in New Delhi. This was followed by a pompous, private wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24, 2023. The wedding was attended primarily by close friends and family, with only select guests from the entertainment and political spheres. It is widely believed they had been quietly dating for many months before shocking the showbiz world with their engagement post.

The two made their pregnancy announcement in August 2025 after keeping it a secret for months. Sharing a joint post, they informed, "Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure". The words "1+1=3," were seen on a cake, along with baby footprints, indicating the arrival of a miracle in their lives. Soon, congratulations poured in from the Bollywood fraternity for the beloved couple. Check out the post below.

Recently, celebrating Karwa Chauth with her dear husband, while also being pregnant, the actress called him the love of her life and her ‘chaand’.

