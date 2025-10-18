BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari lock November shoot for Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain’s romantic entertainer

Prepare for a Diwali film update bonanza! All cinephiles, it's time to get excited for a major announcement. After Uunchai, Rajshri Productions has once again joined hands with Mahaveer Jain Films for their next romantic family entertainer. The unnamed project is set to be directed by the renowned Sooraj R. Barjatya. With a promising crew already assembled, the casting phase is also shaping up to be full of possibilities.

The film will star Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, and several stalwart actors. Presented and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Anita Gurnani, the shoot for the film is all set to start on November 1, 2025.

This marks Mahaveer Jain’s next big venture after Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, in collaboration with Dharma Productions and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. His upcoming impressive lineups include international thriller WHITE with Siddharth Anand starring Vikrant Massey and SIDE HEROES with Imtiaz Ali starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana & Varun Sharma.

Sooraj R. Barjatya, a Bollywood star director, is the ideal fit for this family entertainer. His filmography—including massive commercial successes like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Vivah—proves his deep connection with the audience.

A heightened attention is being paid to the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, who will take on the project as leads. The film is all set to shoot in Mumbai and is expected to release next year.

