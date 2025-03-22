Sikandar: Director AR Muragadoss claims Salman Khan ‘walked away’ after 30 minutes of hearing the script; here’s what happened next

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, has officially confirmed the release date of the film’s trailer. He announced that the trailer will be out on March 23, 2025. With just two days left for the trailer’s release, fans’ excitement is at an all-time high. In a recent interview, director Murugadoss revealed that after listening to the narration for 30 minutes, Salman walked away, came back, and asked, “I work from 2 PM to 2 AM. Are you okay with that?”

In an interview with PTI, AR Murugadoss recounted his first meeting with Salman Khan during the shoot of Holiday at Madh Island. He mentioned approaching Salman to greet him and expressing his desire to collaborate on a film.

Salman responded positively, indicating that he was also interested in working with Murugadoss. A few years later, Salman reached out to discuss a potential Korean film remake, but Murugadoss declined, stating that if he were to work with the superstar, it would have to be on a script he wrote himself.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, producer Sajid Nadiadwala approached Murugadoss, seeking a “good” script for collaboration. After several months of development, a meeting with Salman took place at his Galaxy apartment in Mumbai.

Murugadoss recalled that within 30 minutes of narrating the script, Salman walked away and then asked if the director was comfortable with his work schedule, which ran from 2 PM to 2 AM. Murugadoss took this as a positive sign, believing that Salman’s inquiry indicated his approval of the script.

The director also mentioned that while working together, they occasionally had differing interpretations of certain scenes. In such instances, they would shoot both versions and later decide which one worked better during the editing process.

Director Murugadoss expressed that making a regular film with a superstar is not an option, as the movie must include elements that cater to the fans. He noted that when working with big stars, it becomes challenging to stay entirely true to the script, as compromises are often necessary to meet audience expectations and ensure a strong opening.

Murugadoss admitted that maintaining 100 percent creative authenticity as a director in such projects is difficult, as satisfying the fan base takes priority. Sikandar will hit theaters on March 30, 2025.