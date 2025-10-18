They Call Him OG OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Telugu-language Pawan Kalyan starrer

Also known as OG, the latest Telugu film to hit the small screens shortly after its run in the cinema halls is none other than They Call Him OG. Previously, it was confirmed that OTT platform Netflix would be streaming the film following its release theatrically. Now it has been confirmed that the Telugu-language actioner would be dropped on Netflix starting October 23.

Ready to be streamed, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera or Master Orochi Genshin, who goes by "OG". The ensemble cast of the film includes other famed actor names, including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nai,r and Harish Uthaman. Here, Emraan made his Telugu film debut, surprising everyone.

What is They Call Him OG about?

Following its release on September 25, 2025, They Call Him OG quickly became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and overall the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 (so far). With a total runtime of 154 minutes, the action crime film follows a Samurai dojo-trained kid who ends up saving the lives of two businessmen. He then grows up as a protector of the duo and their work in the port business, after being inspired by their novel intention to help the people in Mumbai. However, greed takes over one of them, who then tries to take control of the port and cast aside the original owner. Soon, more chaos erupts, leading to the fall of trust between them, and OG must now protect his own against a gangster syndicate.

Written by Sujeeth, it was previously announced that They Call Him OG crossed a whopping 300 crore at the Indian Box Office within 11 days of its official release. The film’s end leaves open the possibility of a sequel, raising expectations among fans of the lead star, Pawan Kalyan.

