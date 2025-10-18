Love’s Ambition Actor William Chan and Supermodel He Sui Announce Birth of Baby, Confirm Relationship

After years of speculation surrounding their personal lives, Hong Kong actor William Chan Waiting and Chinese supermodel He Sui have confirmed their relationship. The announcement was more special as they announced that the two had welcomed their first child in posts on Weibo. Along with ultrasound images, matching Mom and Dad hats, and a glimpse of their son after birth, the two also shared a sweet update of the mom’s pregnant belly with their fans.

William Chan and He Sui were long rumored to be dating; however, the two refrained from commenting on their relationship in public. Mostly private, they ensured that the birth of their child would also remain a secret until they were ready to reveal it to the world. On October 18, the two respectively shared photos on their Weibo accounts, writing, “Mom, dad, and him,” alongside loudspeaker emojis. The two also tagged each other in the images, confirming their relationship for the first time.

William Chan and He Sui’s Relationship Timeline

The dating rumors between the actor and the model first began back in 2021 after they were spotted hanging out together. The two were said to have moved in together to He Sui’s home. However, by March 2023, the singer moved out over a reported dispute regarding their marriage. By the end of the year, he was back staying with her, and the two were even spotted on an overseas holiday, raising more speculation.

Earlier in August, He Sui wiped off all the photos on her Weibo account and was said to have been declining modeling offers for months. This raised questions about her preparing to retire from the industry or getting ready to announce the news of her marriage. The netizens have now become more shocked than ever to learn that a child is in the picture. It is not known whether the couple got secretly married ahead of the arrival of their baby.

Meanwhile, William Chan was recently seen in Love’s Ambition alongside Zhao Lusi, and on the other hand, He Sui is known to have walked for Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, and more luxury brands.

