Dangal actress Zaira Wasim announces marriage after stepping away from spotlight: ‘Qubool Hai x3’

Zaira Wasim has tied the knot with a mysterious man, according to her announcement on October 18. After many months of being away from the public eye, the actress made a grand return for one of the most important announcements of her life. The Dangal actress is now married! In a new post on her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, the star shared a couple of photos, revealing a glimpse at her wedding.

In her update, Zaira Wasim remained veiled, with only her hands visible as she signed the marriage certificate. Her mehendi-clad palms and a glimpse of her dark red lehenga hinted at the beautifully crafted wedding attire. The groom, whose identity and face were not revealed (only a view from the back was shown), was dressed in a beige sherwani complete with a rolled dupatta around his neck.

The actress’s wedding fit can be seen with golden detailing on it and contrasting green jewellery, including a big finger ring. The caption on her post read, “Qubool Hai x3,” expressing her wholehearted decision to marry her partner.

Zaira Wasim’s decision to leave Bollywood

The update comes years after Zaira stepped away from the limelight to focus on her personal life. She shared a note on Facebook in June 2019, announcing her decision to quit acting. “I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.” She then continued to live a private life and only surfaced on social media to share quotes.

On the other hand, her performance in Dangal as Geeta Phogat led her to a National Award (Film) for Best Supporting Actress.

