Deepika Padukone enjoys pickle-ball with Alia Bhatt, flaunts her ‘Mother era’ in new profile pic

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt share a great bond. The two Bollywood divas, who are now mothers to Dua and Raha, respectively, were recently spotted enjoying a pickleball session. In the video, Deepika and Alia were seen exiting the venue.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone keep it casual and sporty

The Love & War actress was wearing a blue halter-neck sports outfit, with a flared skirt. She was sipping water, making sure to keep herself hydrated. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, kept it casual and wore a full-sleeve T-shirt over sports trousers. Before entering their respective cars, both actors shared a warm gesture.

It goes without saying that they are truly enjoying their motherhood phase. For the unversed, the Padmaavat actress recently changed her Instagram profile picture, and netizens were quick to notice it. The photo shows a T-shirt with ‘in my mom's era’ written on it.

A few days back, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together at the airport. The video quickly caught attention, with fans expressing their hope to see them team up for another movie soon. Many started speculating about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, but it was all just over-excitement.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the production of A22 × A6 with Allu Arjun. Directed by Atlee, it will be a mega-budgeted movie set in a parallel universe. In addition, she also has King with Shah Rukh Khan, where the actress will be seen in a crucial role.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is shooting for multiple projects simultaneously. She is currently juggling between Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and the YRF spy universe’ Alpha. While the former also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, the latter includes Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Neither Deepika nor Alia has shared a screen. However, they have worked together in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, where Alia was the female lead while DP did a guest appearance. Rumors are rife that Alia Bhatt is the frontrunner to fill the shoes of Deepika Padukone in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Let's see if it ever becomes a reality.

