Rashmika Mandanna steps out for a lunch date with rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda after Sikandar's grand release; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumors have been the talk of the town for years. Recently, the two were spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai after the grand release of Sikandar in theaters. Rashmika arrived first in a casual outfit, while Vijay entered discreetly from the back to avoid attention.

However, the paparazzi quickly caught on and noticed them entering the same restaurant separately. Now, their video is making rounds on social media. The duo reportedly enjoyed a private lunch for a short while before leaving soon after.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship has always been making headlines. A few days ago, Salman Khan’s comments about his Sikandar co-star’s wedding raised eyebrows.

At the film's trailer launch event, Salman Khan spoke about the age difference between him and Rashmika. He stated that if she was comfortable with it, others shouldn't be concerned. In a lighthearted remark, he added that even if she married and had a daughter later, he would still work with her, assuring that he would get the mother’s permission.

Salman Khan said, "Jab heroine ko problem nahi ho rahi toh aapko kyu ho rahi hai. Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega. (When the heroine has no problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her too. Her mother will surely give permission.)"

Advertisement

His remarks, especially the mention of marriage, quickly grabbed fans’ attention. Many speculated that he was hinting at Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumored relationship. As discussions around their possible wedding intensified, both actors chose to remain silent, neither confirming nor denying the rumors.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have been linked since Geetha Govindam, often spotted together at events and vacations. Despite promoting each other’s films, they have never confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika's film with Salman Khan, Sikandar, hit the big screens today, March 30. Some of her other projects include Thama, Kuberaa and The Girlfriend. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Kingdom on May 30.