Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to move into their Rs 250 crore home in Mumbai this Diwali 2025

The Kapoor-Bhatt family is moving one step closer to their dream household! According to reports on October 18, power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be moving into their grandiose Pali Hill home this Diwali season. The six-storey house is reportedly priced at Rupees 250 crore and has been under construction for many years now. Built on the same land as Krishna Raj, the bungalow was created by Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, and was then handed over to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It is all set to be the home of Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor, apart from the couple and their kid, Raha.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gear up to move into their new home

According to a joint announcement by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as reported by The Times of India, the family will be moving into their home soon, to celebrate the festival of lights together. However, no media coverage is expected as requested by the duo. Here’s what their statement read. “Diwali is all about gratitude and new beginnings. As we move into our new home, we are thankful for all the warmth and support you’ve shown us, and we hope we can continue to rely on your consideration for our privacy and that of our family, home and wonderful neighbours. Sending you and your family all our love this festive season. Happy Diwali!"

Over the past many years since the two actors’ marriage in April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as his mother Neetu, were spotted at the mansion, inspecting it for the progress of the work, being snapped by paparazzi who are always excited for the developments at their new abode. The public’s interest is also at an all-time high thanks to the couple’s secrecy and wishes to upload their no media policy, which has been a fixture in their lives for a while, being strengthened after the birth of their daughter.

The luxury home is said to include state-of-the-art interiors with years of work going into play. A lot of excitement is being shared by the fans of the stars.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor gears up for 6 feature films from 2026 to 2029; From Ramayana to Animal Park, & Dhoom 4