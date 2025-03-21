Sikandar: Salman Khan finally announces the release date of his upcoming action thriller's trailer; find out

The countdown of Salman Khan's upcoming actioner, Sikandar, has finally kickstarted. In just a few days, viewers will finally be able to watch what filmmaker AR Murugadoss and his team have created for them. Now, Khan finally announced that the power-packed trailer of the upcoming movie is all set to release on March 23, 2025. Read on!

A while ago, on March 21, 2025, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster of Sikandar. The colorful creative featured him and Rashmika Mandanna playing their respective characters from AR Murugadoss’s action-thriller. Through the post, the bhaijaan of Bollywood announced the trailer release date of the movie.

The caption of his post read, “#SikandarTrailer out on March 23rd! #Sikandar releases in theatres near you on 30th March 2025. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar.”

Salman Khan announced the trailer release date of Sikandar:

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the final cut of the Sikandar trailer is ready. We also learned that the promotions for Salman Khan’s upcoming film will be limited due to security reasons. Since his movements are currently restricted, the superstar won’t be able to make public appearances to promote the movie. Having said that, the Tiger 3 actor has been extensively using his social media to spread word about the mass entertainer.

Earlier, it was also reported that the team is planning a mass and grand trailer launch of the Sajid Nadiadwala film in the presence of nearly 30,000 fans. However, that plan has also been canned, keeping in mind the security of Salman. While talking to us AR Murugadoss also revealed that the first half of Sikandar is around 1 hour and 15 minutes and the second half is about 1 hour and 5 minutes. The overall run time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The director also added, “With the trailer, we have to satisfy the first-day first-show audience and that’s our target. But that aside, we also want to convey that Sikandar is a lot more than just a mass film – it’s an entertainer with repeat value. It’s a film with lots of emotion and we are targeting all sections of audiences – from Salman sir fans to masses, classes, and the family audience.”

For the unknown, Sikandar is all set to hit big screens on March 30, 2025.