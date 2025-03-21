EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Sikandar to have low-key promotions due to security reasons; More details inside

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss are gearing up to release their action-packed film, Sikandar on the big screen on Sunday, March 30, 2025. With just a few days left for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the promotions for Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be limited due to security concerns, as the actor’s movements are currently restricted.

As a result, Salman will not be making many public appearances. However, he plans to extensively promote the film through digital platforms leading up to its release. Pinkvilla has also learned that the final version of the trailer has been locked. The makers are now considering unveiling the trailer on either March 23 or March 24, 2025.

READ:Salman Khan Sikandar Box Office Update

Furthermore, the highly anticipated trailer launch event for Sikandar, which was originally planned for a massive audience of 30,000 fans, has now been canceled due to security concerns.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss earlier confirmed to Pinkvilla that the final edit of Sikandar has been locked and shared insights about the film’s runtime.

According to Murugadoss, the first half of the film runs for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, while the second half is around 1 hour and 5 minutes, making the total duration about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

He also mentioned that the trailer is nearing completion and clarified what audiences can expect. Murugadoss emphasized that the goal is to satisfy the expectations of the first-day, first-show audience while highlighting that Sikandar is more than just a mass entertainer.

He added that the film offers high emotional value and aims to appeal to a wide range of viewers, including Salman Khan's fans, the masses, the elite, and family audiences.

The makers have recently unveiled a new track from the Sikandar soundtrack. Titled Sikandar Naache, it’s a vibrant dance number featuring Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The album also boasts the lively Eid song Zohra Jabeen and the energetic Holi anthem Bam Bam Bhole. With excitement building, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer’s release.

In addition to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be an action-packed entertainer.