Sikandar Trailer Launch: Salman Khan has savage response to 31-year gap with Rashmika Mandanna; ‘Jab heroine ko ye problem nahi...’

Salman Khan launched the trailer of his highly-awaited Sikandar in a grand event that witnessed the presence of his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyraj, director AR Murugadoss, producer Sajid Nadidawala, and more. Ever since the film's announcement, a section of internet users have been questioning the 31-year-age gap between both the leads. Addressing the noise, Salman shut the trolls with a savage response.

During the trailer launch event, Salman Khan was complimented for his dashing looks. Accepting the compliment, the superstar, in his trademark humorous style, ate it and left no crumbs while responding to it.

Giving a perfect reply to the trolls, Salman stated that it gets messed up in between when he doesn't get to sleep for 6–7 nights, and then social media people start chasing him. He candidly remarked that he has to show it to them that he is still here.

The Sikandar star further confronted nasty users who questioned the 31-year-age gap between him and Rashmika Mandanna- a topic that has widely been discussed on the internet ever since the film was announced. The superstar humorously questioned and responded, stating that he would even work with Mandanna's daughter.

"Aur fir bolte hain ke 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein. Arey jab heroine ko ye problem nahi hai, heroine ke father ko problem nahi hai. Tumko kyun problem hai bhai (Then people say there is a 31-year-age gap between me and the heroine. When the heroine and her father don't have a problem, then why do you have a problem)?"

Advertisement

"Ab jab inki shaadi ho jayegi, bacchi ho jaayegi, badi star ho jayegi, uss waqt bhi kaam karenge na, mummy ka permission to mil hi jayega...haina? (When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. The mother will give the permission), he further added, looking at Rashmika. This savage response left Rashmika in splits, who couldn't help but laugh and agree with Khan's statement.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyraj, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and more in the key roles. It is set to release this Eid on March 30, 2025.