Sikandar Trailer: Salman Khan fans go crazy for his upcoming ‘blockbuster’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna; exclaim ‘Bhai ne phod diya...’
Shortly after the release of the Sikandar trailer, fans of Salman Khan went wild, taking to X to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming action-packed film also featuring Rashmika Mandanna.
The highly-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Sikandar has finally been released across all social media platforms. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-entertainer is just a week away from its release, and fans are extremely excited to witness Khan’s action and mass avatar as they flooded X to share their enthusiasm.
On March 23, the trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar was dropped in a special event. Moments later, the internet was filled with users reacting to it and many declaring it a ‘blockbuster’ already.
A fan wrote, "Is EID zabardast pataakhe phootne wale hain! Bhai ne phod diya ab aage jo hoga woh Sikandar ka muqaddar hoga" and another excited fan stated, "I SWEAR ON GOD, GOT GOOSEBUMPS HERE First Reaction: MIND-BLOWING Speechless, Oh My God, This Is Unbelievable, This is History, This Is F**king Crazy, WTFFFF!! Insane!"
A third fan praised, "Wow kya Bawal Trailer kata hai Sikandar ka, action, romance, emotions with power packed story. Salman Khan ka har glimpse goosebumps material hai. One Word Review for Sikandar Trailer Blockbuster aur film hogi all time blockbuster."
In addition to this, a user appreciated director AR Murugadoss opining, "#ARMurugadoss packed a FULL MEAL for the fans it seems..Fully packed with all the #SalmanKhan's trade mark and elements..Hope the action, drama and emotions clicks well.. #SikandarTrailer"
Another tweet shared by a fan started by declaring the film, "MASSSS MASSS MASSSSS." The fan further stated, "BGM - ACTION - EMOTION - SCALE - CHEMISTRY - GLIMPSES - DIALOGUES - CINEMATOGRAPHY" followed by multiple fire emojis.
He went on to state, "#SikandarTrailer is the best trailer cut for a SALMAN KHAN FILM GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED BGM is giving CHILLS."
In addition to this, a fan shared his particular favorite scene from the film and stated, "Trailer peaked here Goosebumps Blockbuster written all over it" and another fan gushed over Khan's swag.
A quick look at more reactions shared by users
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role with Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Anjini Dhawan playing important roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to hit theaters on Eid on March 30, 2025.
