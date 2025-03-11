Rashmika Mandanna gives peek into BTS PICS from ‘bloody night’ shoots of Thama co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy shooting for her upcoming vampire-comedy film Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. On various occasions, both stars are seen sharing BTS glimpses from the sets and most recently, the Sikandar actress shared photos from her ‘night shoot,’ which she clearly seemed to not have enjoyed!

Just a few hours back, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and posted a couple of pictures from the sets of Thama. In the first picture, the actress is seen hugging her pillow as she dozed off in her car, seemingly after completing the shoot. One can see the rising sun in the background, while the actress sported a black t-shirt paired with cargo pants.

In another picture, she was seen holding a glass sitting in her make-up room that had a text written on it, "Thama Night Shoot," followed by a smile emoji. She also accompanied the picture with a caption expressing, "Hmmm...night shoots...how much I love nights shoots...clearly.! @aditya_a_ sarpotdar sir knows very well. #Thama."

She also shared another Instagram story in which she shared a note with a picture of the moon. "Thama night be like...Bloody night it looks like... #Thama day 16." Meanwhile, reacting to the Sikandar actress’ post, the director re-shared the story and expressed, "Ha ha...as they say, A picture is worth a thousand words."

It was just a few days back that a Mid-day report revealed that the director resumed the shoot of the film with a new plan. This came as a result of the film being put on a halt for a one-and-a-half-month break after Rashmika sustained a leg injury.

It was revealed that the cast and crew of the film, which is shooting in Delhi, currently will move to Film City on March 27, where sets replicating Delhi houses and streets have been built. The sequences that were preserved for the city will now be shot here instead, joined by Nawazaddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin in key roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is set to release on Diwali 2025.