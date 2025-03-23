Salman Khan’s humble gesture towards fans touching his feet in VIRAL VIDEO wins over internet; netizens label him ‘man with golden heart’

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. Apart from his charismatic aura and personality, he is also fans’ favorite and never misses a chance to win them over with his humility. Most recently, a video went viral that showcased the Sikandar star’s heartwarming gesture towards his female fans who touched his feet and approached him for a selfie.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Salman Khan attended a cricket match that aimed at raising awareness for TB patients. In the video doing rounds on the internet, the superstar was seen sitting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The three ardent fans of Khan joined him on stage and touched his feet.

Being his humble self, Salman immediately got up and happily interacted with them. In addition to this, he also obliged them with a photo and later one fan approached Shinde who also joined them for a photo session.

Salman Khan’s fans touch his feet

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, several fans flooded the comments section reacting to it with many users lauding superstar’s humble gesture. A fan called him "the biggest superstar" while another fan remarked, "Star power is "bhai" while another user proudly proclaimed, "That why we love Salman Khan."

In addition to this, a fan called him, "A man with golden heart" and another fan noted, "Indian pair chu kar hi ashirwad mante h."

In a number of videos and pictures surfaced on the internet from the social cause event, the Sikandar star exuded charisma in his healthy, top-notch physique. He looked handsome in a blue T-shirt with a Captain America print. He rolled up his sleeves, flaunting his biceps, and completed his look with slick hair.

On the professional front, Salman is all set to delight his fans with his highly-awaited Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj are also an important part of the ensemble star cast.

The promotional assets of the film, including new-look posters and teasers have already intensified fans’ anticipation. Backed by Sajid Nadiawala, Sikandar is set to hit the big screens on Eid, i.e. March 30, 2025