Ananya Panday can't stop gushing over Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav’s Superboys Of Malegaon; 'You must RUN to…’

Ananya Panday is one of the popular names in the industry. She happens to share a great bond with all her co-stars. Displaying her affection and doing what well-wishers do, the actress shared a detailed review of Superboys Of Malegaon, while praising Adarsh Gourav and Muskkaan Jafferi along with the entire cast and team members.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared the popular still from Superboys Of Malegaon featuring Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar. She shared a long note reviewing the film, "Nothing like experiencing the magic of movies At the movies (accompanied by a red-heart eye emoji) With the whole audience clapping, whistling, laughing and feeling every beat (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

She further addressed her fans and recommended, "You must RUN to the theatres and watch this one."

Hyping up her Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan co-star Adarsh Gourav, she wrote, "My buddy - you can literally do anything and everything @gouravadarsh." She went on to address her Call Me Bae co-star Muskkaan Jafferi stating, "Extra hugs for my (volcano emoji) of talent @muskkdanjaferi."

The actress continued by tagging the entire cast and admitted, "In awe of y'all, each a masterclass in yourselves @vineet ksofficial @shashank.arora @manjiripupala @pallavsinggh @sagibomb @anujkinguhan riddhikumar" and on a concluding note, she cheered up makers of the film, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Varun Grover by adding a clap, folded hand and multiple raised hand emojis.

Ananya Panday’s review of Superboys Of Malegaon

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, Superboys Of Malegaon features Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi in the key roles.

Made under the production banner of Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, before its theatrical release, the film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival last year. The film is currently running in theaters.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday recently shared the first look of her upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2 led by Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in an important role. The period-drama film is set to grace the silver screens on April 18, 2025.