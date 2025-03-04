Did Shraddha Kapoor’s dad Shakti Kapoor sell her birthday gift for a whopping Rs 6.11 crore? Find out what it was

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has finalized the sale of an apartment gifted by his daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor in the Silver Beach Heaven Co-operative Society, situated in Juhu, Mumbai, for ₹6.11 crore. This information comes from property registration records examined by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The sale was officially recorded in December 2024.

As per the documents, Shakti Kapoor's apartment is positioned on the first floor of the building and has a built-up area of 881 square feet.

The property records indicate that the apartment was purchased by Bengaluru-based buyers Satish Venkatesh and Archana Taneja.

The transaction was officially registered on December 26, 2024. As part of the sale, a stamp duty of Rs 36.66 lakh was paid, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000

Shakti Kapoor and his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor, recently made headlines for acquiring a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.24 crore. According to property records accessed by Zapkey, the transaction was officially registered on January 13, 2025.

The apartment is situated in the Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower in Mumbai. As per the documents, it has a total carpet area of 1,042.73 sq ft, which includes two balconies.

Juhu, a highly coveted and prestigious residential area in Mumbai, is home to numerous Bollywood celebrities. Renowned for its scenic beach, upscale dining establishments, and close proximity to key business districts like Andheri and Bandra, the locality remains a prime choice for luxury living.

Juhu also offers excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro network. According to Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents, Bollywood personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Madhu Mantena, and Sajid Khan also own properties in this sought-after neighborhood.

Shakti Kapoor is a renowned Indian actor known for portraying both villainous and comedic roles in Hindi cinema. Over his decades-long career, he has been a part of numerous films, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Kapoor often collaborated with actors Asrani and Kader Khan, forming a widely recognized trio in both comic and negative roles across more than 100 films. Some of his most notable performances include hits like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, and ChaalBaaz.