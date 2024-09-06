Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal proudly become part of India Day Parade in New York with Stree 2 star Pankaj Tripathi; see PICS

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been vacationing in New York for the past few days. From visiting various places and indulging in delicious food to enjoying some exhilarating rides, they’ve experienced it all. Recently, they also represented their country and celebrated unity at this year’s India Day Parade in New York. Sonakshi shared a carousel of images from the fun event, which also featured Pankaj Tripathi.

Taking to her Instagram, the Dabangg actress shares multiple happy pictures with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. She also shared her delight in the captions and wrote, “Was such an honour representing our great nation and celebrating Unity in Diversity at the India Day Parade this year in New York! Fabulously organized by the @federationofindianassociations, thank you for having @iamzahero and me there.”

The photo gallery opened with Sonakshi Sinha looking pretty in a golden and white sharara set. She also added a pop of color with a bright orange bandhani saree and wore plain green bangles. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a pair of white pants and a kurta. He layered it up with a colorful jacket.

Among the several images, there was one picture in which the Double XL actress was delivering a speech and Zaheer was lovingly listening to her while being by her side. Out of the eight pictures she dropped, one of them also features Stree 2 star, Pankaj Tripathi. For the celebration, the senior actor donned a white three-piece set.

A couple of months ago, Sinha was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein she shared what she wanted to be addressed by others; an actor or a star. Responding to this, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress told us, “I love being called Sona (chuckles). Even when I did start acting, for me from day 1 till now it’s always been about doing good work. Everything else attached to it - the fame… everything that comes in the periphery has not been of that much significance to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Heeramandi followed by Kakuda.

