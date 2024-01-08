10 Hindi romantic movies on Amazon Prime that celebrate love: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Veer-Zaara

The romance genre stands at the core of Bollywood cinema, a cherished and enduring favorite among viewers. Over the years, the Hindi film industry has birthed a plethora of films and actors who have seamlessly made this genre their own, etching an indelible mark with their compelling narratives, stellar performances, and on-screen chemistry.

Amazon Prime Video, one of the premier OTT platforms, boasts a diverse collection of love stories—ranging from the joyous to the tragic. Whether you're seeking a cozy evening with your partner, planning a romantic date night, or simply in need of a mood lift, these films promise to be the perfect choice to enhance the experience.

10 Romantic movies on Amazon Prime that capture the essence of love:

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Year of release: 2023

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani find themselves entangled in the magic of love. To overcome familial hurdles and win the hearts of each other's kin, they decide to exchange homes. With all the essential ingredients of a quintessential Bollywood love story, it stands as one of the best romantic movies on Prime.

Advertisement

2. Jab We Met (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2007

Jab We Met unfolds the narrative of Aditya, a heartbroken businessman whose path crosses with Geet, a spirited and carefree Punjabi girl, during a train journey. Aditya's life takes an unexpected turn, weaving a tale of love that makes it one of the finest romantic movies on Prime.

3. Fanaa (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller

Romance/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu

Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Writer: Kunal Kohli, Shibani Bathija

Kunal Kohli, Shibani Bathija Year of release: 2006

Fanaa revolves around a visually impaired girl who finds herself captivated by a tour guide. He assists her in regaining her eyesight but the twist lies in the fact that she remains oblivious to his true identity, setting the stage for a tragic turn in their unfolding story.

4. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

3 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2004

Veer-Zaara is the poignant saga of star-crossed lovers, with Veer unjustly confined in a jail cell for an agonizing 22 years. In a twist of fate, a determined lawyer takes up his case, embarking on a quest for justice. This timeless tale stands as one of the classic gems in the collection of love stories on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

5. Hum Tum (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

2 hours 22 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand

Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2004

Highlighting the chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum tells the story of Karan and Rhea. Their meeting on a flight sets the stage for a series of chance encounters at various junctures in their lives, propelling their relationship to evolve over time.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins

3 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan, unfolds the heartwarming tale of Aman, whose presence transforms the life of Naina, infusing it with love and happiness. This cinematic masterpiece encapsulates a perfect blend of humor, drama, and emotions, solidifying its position as one of the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime.

7. Mohabbatein (2000)

Running Time: 3 hours 36 mins

3 hours 36 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2000

Mohabbatein weaves a musical romance, entwining the love stories of three Gurukul students, with their music teacher assuming the role of Cupid in their lives. The film garnered widespread acclaim, earning its well-deserved status as a top romantic Hindi movie on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 2 hours 57 min

2 hours 57 min IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

Karan Johar's debut venture, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, remains an enduring masterpiece. Renowned for its captivating love triangle, the plot follows Rahul's daughter from his late wife, Tina, who endeavors to reunite him with his erstwhile best friend, Anjali.

9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

3 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 1995

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge unfolds the love story between Raj and Simran, whose paths cross during a Europe trip. Raj's heart is captivated, leading him to journey to India, where Simran's imminent marriage to another is set to take place. This timeless classic has rightfully earned its place among the most successful and beloved films of all time.

10. Chandni (1989)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman

Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Kamna Chandra, Umesh Kalbagh, Arun Kaul, Sagar Sarhadi

Kamna Chandra, Umesh Kalbagh, Arun Kaul, Sagar Sarhadi Year of release: 1989

In the movie Chandni, the protagonist, Chandni, encounters a life-altering twist when her fiance, Rohit, disappears from her life. Soon, she finds herself in the affectionate company of her boss, who develops genuine feelings for her. However, Chandni is confronted with a poignant dilemma when Rohit resurfaces, setting the stage for an emotionally charged love triangle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 best biopic movies in Bollywood: Gangubai Kathiawadi to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story