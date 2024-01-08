10 Hindi romantic movies on Amazon Prime that celebrate love: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Veer-Zaara
Dive into the world of heartwarming love stories with this curated list of 10 Bollywood romantic movies, all ready for your enjoyment on Amazon Prime Video.
The romance genre stands at the core of Bollywood cinema, a cherished and enduring favorite among viewers. Over the years, the Hindi film industry has birthed a plethora of films and actors who have seamlessly made this genre their own, etching an indelible mark with their compelling narratives, stellar performances, and on-screen chemistry.
Amazon Prime Video, one of the premier OTT platforms, boasts a diverse collection of love stories—ranging from the joyous to the tragic. Whether you're seeking a cozy evening with your partner, planning a romantic date night, or simply in need of a mood lift, these films promise to be the perfect choice to enhance the experience.
10 Romantic movies on Amazon Prime that capture the essence of love:
1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy
- Year of release: 2023
In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani find themselves entangled in the magic of love. To overcome familial hurdles and win the hearts of each other's kin, they decide to exchange homes. With all the essential ingredients of a quintessential Bollywood love story, it stands as one of the best romantic movies on Prime.
2. Jab We Met (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Writer: Imtiaz Ali
- Year of release: 2007
Jab We Met unfolds the narrative of Aditya, a heartbroken businessman whose path crosses with Geet, a spirited and carefree Punjabi girl, during a train journey. Aditya's life takes an unexpected turn, weaving a tale of love that makes it one of the finest romantic movies on Prime.
3. Fanaa (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu
- Director: Kunal Kohli
- Writer: Kunal Kohli, Shibani Bathija
- Year of release: 2006
Fanaa revolves around a visually impaired girl who finds herself captivated by a tour guide. He assists her in regaining her eyesight but the twist lies in the fact that she remains oblivious to his true identity, setting the stage for a tragic turn in their unfolding story.
4. Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2004
Veer-Zaara is the poignant saga of star-crossed lovers, with Veer unjustly confined in a jail cell for an agonizing 22 years. In a twist of fate, a determined lawyer takes up his case, embarking on a quest for justice. This timeless tale stands as one of the classic gems in the collection of love stories on Amazon Prime.
5. Hum Tum (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill
- Director: Kunal Kohli
- Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand
- Year of release: 2004
Highlighting the chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum tells the story of Karan and Rhea. Their meeting on a flight sets the stage for a series of chance encounters at various junctures in their lives, propelling their relationship to evolve over time.
6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2003
Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan, unfolds the heartwarming tale of Aman, whose presence transforms the life of Naina, infusing it with love and happiness. This cinematic masterpiece encapsulates a perfect blend of humor, drama, and emotions, solidifying its position as one of the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime.
7. Mohabbatein (2000)
- Running Time: 3 hours 36 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2000
Mohabbatein weaves a musical romance, entwining the love stories of three Gurukul students, with their music teacher assuming the role of Cupid in their lives. The film garnered widespread acclaim, earning its well-deserved status as a top romantic Hindi movie on Amazon Prime.
8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 2 hours 57 min
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
Karan Johar's debut venture, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, remains an enduring masterpiece. Renowned for its captivating love triangle, the plot follows Rahul's daughter from his late wife, Tina, who endeavors to reunite him with his erstwhile best friend, Anjali.
9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
- Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 1995
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge unfolds the love story between Raj and Simran, whose paths cross during a Europe trip. Raj's heart is captivated, leading him to journey to India, where Simran's imminent marriage to another is set to take place. This timeless classic has rightfully earned its place among the most successful and beloved films of all time.
10. Chandni (1989)
- Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Kamna Chandra, Umesh Kalbagh, Arun Kaul, Sagar Sarhadi
- Year of release: 1989
In the movie Chandni, the protagonist, Chandni, encounters a life-altering twist when her fiance, Rohit, disappears from her life. Soon, she finds herself in the affectionate company of her boss, who develops genuine feelings for her. However, Chandni is confronted with a poignant dilemma when Rohit resurfaces, setting the stage for an emotionally charged love triangle.
ALSO READ: 10 best biopic movies in Bollywood: Gangubai Kathiawadi to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
FAQs
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more