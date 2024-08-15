Stree 2 Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy this Independence Day

The highly anticipated sequel Stree 2 has finally hit the theaters on Independence Day 2024. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana have returned in this horror comedy. As people saw the movie, they took to X (Twitter) to share their reviews. This piece has 13 tweets that you should check out before watching the film.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the plot, horror, comedy, and twists in Stree 2. There were special mentions for the performances of the lead, Shraddha, Rao, Tripathi, and Banerjee, and special mention for cameo's as well.

One user wrote, 'जबरदस्त फिल्म ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 Shraddha is now again 🔥 #ShraddhaKapoor #AkshayKumar की एंट्री ने मजा ×2 कर दिया❤️ #stree2 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank Houseful chal rahi h film🤩."

One user wrote, " Binged watched #Stree2 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank Overall the movie was fun , comic timing was perfect, and is full of surprises it's gonna be a hit for sure in the upcoming weeks🫴🏻 #ShraddhaKapoor #RajkumarRao."

One netizen wrote, "What a mind blowing experience purest cinema at all levels so much humor & strong screen play never a dull moment big surprises for everyone in the cameo akki sir is just for the mass".

One user wrote, " #Stree2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A Perfect Sequel more hilarious🤣🤣 & more scary than first part #Stree

A Perfect blend of Horror along Comedy + Chartbuster songs & Suprising Cameos😍 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank #Stree2review @ShraddhaKapoor @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj @maddock @jiostudios".

One wrote, "First half bit Slow Old Jokes 2nd is better #ShraddhaKapoor presence is surreal #RajkumarRao style similar to Bareilly ki barfi but gud #Stree2 #Stree2OnAug15 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank #Stree2Review #Independence #IndiaIndependenceDay #IndianIndependenceDay."

One person wrote, "#Stree2 is a stellar sequel that takes the original’s magic to new heights! A perfect mix of horror, comedy, and suspense - keeping you hooked and laughing. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Amar Kaushik deliver big time. A must-watch for everyone! 👻🔥 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank".

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also marks the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles.

