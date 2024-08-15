Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao REVEALS he bought THIS grocery item with first salary as dance teacher: ‘It was a big deal for us’

Rajkummar Rao is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Stree 2. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy is all set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. As the film inches toward its release date, the lead actor made an appearance on the show Aapka Apna Zakir. As the stars discussed their most-anticipated movie, they also spoke about their first salaries. This is when Rao revealed that he bought desi ghee with the first income he received as a dance teacher.

Going back in time, Rajkummar Rao narrated that when he was in high school, he used to teach dance to a 7-year-old girl at her house. To train her, he was charging a salary of Rs 300. After a month, he was over the moon when he got paid for the first time in six Rs 50 notes. Since his family’s financial condition wasn’t favorable at that time, he decided to buy some groceries with his first income.

After buying everything, he bought desi ghee when he was left with some more money. “It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis,” the ace Bollywood actor revealed. During the same chat, he also spoke about the time when his parents sent him to America to study. But since they wanted him to be grounded and deep-rooted, they put him on a budget and would send him limited pocket money monthly.

But they permitted him to work elsewhere if he wanted to make some extra cash. Hence, the Srikanth actor started working at a coffee house. There, he managed to get the job. “My first cheque was 40 dollars,” which he spent on food. As for his upcoming movie, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, it’s the sequel to the 2018 box office hit film, Stree.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also marks the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, followed by Bhul Chuk Maaf.

