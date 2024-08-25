Stree 2 Writer Calls Sarkata 'Most Warped Form Of Patriarchy’; Says Ghosts In Maddock Supernatural Universe Are 'Fallacies Of Our Society'

Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, is currently creating a buzz at the box office. A key factor in its success is the introduction of the new villain, Sarkata. In a recent interview, the writer of Stree 2 discussed how these fantastical characters in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe symbolize various aspects of society and how Sarkata is the most warped form of patriarchy.

In a conversation with PTI, Bhatt addressed the common criticism that there is either too much humor or not enough horror in their films. He added that all the ghosts in Maddock's Supernatural Universe are fallacies of our society.

He further added, "Sarkata is the most warped form of patriarchy. Stree is the symbol of matriarchy, she is not a witch. Bhediya is the protector of the forests. We have designed these characters in a certain way. We are not talking about hocus pocus or spirits out of the blue."

In another conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Niren discussed the creation of Sarkata's character. He explained that the concept originated from the destroyed idols in the cave from the first film, where murals depicted Stree having a lover when she was a sex worker. The lover was shown without a head, though it was unclear if the head was missing due to the idol’s destruction or other reasons. Bhatt and his team decided to develop a monster with a missing head based on this imagery.

Advertisement

Bhatt further clarified that Sarkata could not be Stree’s lover, as he had been killed and it wouldn’t make sense for him to oppose Stree and become a threat to others. Instead, Bhatt conceived the idea that Sarkata was the one who killed both Stree and her lover, thus becoming the symbol of patriarchy.

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and was released in theaters on August 15, 2024. Following the success of the second part, there have been reports suggesting that a third installment of the horror comedy is in the works. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers as of now.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan to collaborate again after De De Pyaar De 2 for film inspired by Indiana Jones? Here's what we know