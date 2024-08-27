Stree 2's Rajkummar Rao recalls mom's reaction when he informed about 'bu*t-naked scene' in LSD; 'She was very sweet and said...'

Rajkummar Rao, who recently appeared in Stree 2, has been part of the Hindi film industry for over a decade. Rao made his debut in the 2010 anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Those familiar with LSD will remember the bold sequence performed by the Stree 2 actor in his first film. Rajkummar Rao recently shared his experience of informing his parents about the "bu*t-naked scene" in Banerjee's film and his late mother's reaction to it.

During a new interview with India Today, Rajkummar Rao spilled the beans on how his late mom, Kamlesh Yadav, was quite okay with him performing the scene in Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

"I informed my parents and my mother was very sweet. She said 'If it's a part of your job, you are an actor, if you think it's very very important, then yeah. Go for it'," Rao recalled.

The Stree 2 actor was asked if he had any non-negotiable factors in his mind during the initial stage of his career and whether he has changed his mind about them over the years.

Rajkummar Rao shared that he had no qualms about going out of his comfort zone to play his role if the character demanded it. Rao expressed that the role has to be "convincing" enough. Remembering the bold scene from LSD, the actor revealed that the sequence wasn't "cleared" by the Censor Board back then. It was blurred during the film's release.

The Love Sex Aur Dhokha actor continued that he felt "scared" but since it was his "big break", the actor couldn't refuse the role over comfort. Rao added that he agreed to play his part while acknowledging that the opportunity may never come again.

Rajkummar Rao also shared that if someone has to convince him of a role or scene, the former should make him believe that the film can't be made without it.

In Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rao was part of the Sex segment titled Paap ki Dukkaan. It was an anthology-found-footage drama film that also starred Nusshrat Bharuccha. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms' ALT Entertainment.

