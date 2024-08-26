Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao reveals hilarious origin story of Aparshakti Khurana's Soft Chitti lullaby in horror-comedy

The Stree 2 team is basking in the success of Amar Kaushik's directorial at the box office. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor as leads, the horror comedy is a sequel to Stree, which hit the screens in 2018. Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who plays the role of Bittu in the Stree series, crooned a lullaby to make his on-screen girlfriend sleep well. The hilarious scene has created quite a buzz on the Internet. Now, Rajkummar has spilled the beans about how Aparshakti singing a lullaby, Soft Chitti...originated in the horror comedy.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao revealed an anecdote about how director Amar Kaushik got the idea of featuring the lullaby Soft Chitti Warm Chitti. It was a recreated version of Soft Kitty Warm Kitty, which originally featured in the famous American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Rao shared that director Amar had an assistant director on the sets of Stree (2018) who would sing The Big Bang Theory's lullaby to his girlfriend. When the filmmaker learned about this habit of the AD, he sat with him in the car, and the latter recited the lullaby.

"Amar had an AD on Stree 1 set who used to do this to his girlfriend (I don't know if they are still together or not). Amar got to know about it, and one day, he (director) sat in the car with him and he (AD) was doing the same. He (Amar) found it very fascinating," the Stree 2 actor said.

Recalling Amar's decision, Rao continued that after the director found the lullaby "fascinating," the makers decided to use it in Stree 2. He discussed the scene of Aparshakti as Bittu makes his girlfriend, Chitti, played by Anya Singh, sleep while reciting Soft Chitti Warm Chitti. The Stree 2 actor added that when Chitti wants Bittu to sing a lullaby, then he uses the recreation of The Big Bang Theory's original version.

In the American series The Big Bang Theory, actor Jim Parsons' character Sheldon requests his friend Leonard's girlfriend Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to croon Soft Kitty Warm Kitty when he is unwell.

