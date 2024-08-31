Stree clocks 6: Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and the entire crew stayed in schools and guesthouses in Chanderi? BTS pics inside

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree is one of the most entertaining horror comedies of recent times. The film which hit the screens in 2018, completed six years of its release on August 31. On the occasion, co-producers Raj & DK revealed lesser-known facts about Stree on Instagram while taking down the memory lane from the sets. Do you know that Shraddha and Rajkummar stayed in guesthouses and schools during the filming in Chanderi? The filmmaker duo's latest post says it all.

On Saturday, Raj & DK took to Instagram to share old behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree. The filmmaker-duo also shared interesting anecdotes about the 2018 film. From Stree's cast and crew staying in guesthouses and schools in Chanderi to how the makers finished the script in three weeks, the post is a treat to its fans.

Raj & DK shared a lengthy note in their post in which the filmmaker duo recalled how they finished writing its script in three weeks, making it their "fastest film" to be made. They met the cast and crew at a coffee shop in Andheri. "A super friendly fun shoot happened in the tiniest of the towns in Chanderi, where we stayed in guesthouses and schools, shot all over the town..." read an excerpt from the note.

The pictures feature the coffee shop being torn down by a crane, a lane of Chanderi having 'O Stree Kal Aana' written on its wall, Shraddha and Rajkummar shooting for a scene, and happily posing with the makers together. The series also features the team having their meal together including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The filmmaker duo concluded their post by thanking everyone who "backed" them and believed in their work wholeheartedly. "6 Years Of Stree... A Trip Down Memory Lane," read the caption.

Check out the post here:

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK. The film is the first installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe also including Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.

The makers released Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 film on August 15, 2024. Apart from the original star cast, the recently released movie featured Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo appearances.

