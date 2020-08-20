  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend alleges Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya flopped

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip took to Instagram and alleged that Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya flopped.
2462 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend alleges Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya floppedSushant Singh Rajput's friend alleges Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya flopped

In a shocking new claim, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip claims Sara Ali Khan broke up with Sushant Singh Rajput following the box office reception of Sonchiriya. The friend gushed about the relationship. Check out the claims below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We accept the love we think we deserve -Stephen Chbosky

A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement