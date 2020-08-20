Sushant Singh Rajput's friend alleges Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya flopped

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip took to Instagram and alleged that Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya flopped.

In a shocking new claim, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip claims Sara Ali Khan broke up with Sushant Singh Rajput following the box office reception of Sonchiriya. The friend gushed about the relationship. Check out the claims below:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×