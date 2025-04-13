Sara Ali Khan turns photog for brother Ibrahim in latest vacay PICS from Switzerland; fans are reminded of Saif from Ta Ra Rum Pum

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the most loved siblings in Bollywood. They often post endearing images with each other, dishing out sibling goals on social media. The duo is currently vacationing in Switzerland, and their latest pictures from vacation reminded fans of their father, Saif Ali Khan, from his 2007-released film, Ta Ra Rum Pum.

On April 13, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures enjoying his vacation in the snow-clad Alps. In the first picture, Iggy was looking into the camera while he was seated at a restaurant. It was followed by another image that showed the doting sister Sara Ali Khan turning photographer for her brother.

The post concluded with an image of Ibrahim as he walked in the lanes of Interlaken. Iggy didn’t write anything in the caption but let the flag of Switzerland do the talking.

Pictures shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan

In the latest pictures, Ibrahim looked handsome in a red leather jacket over a black shirt. He paired it with black denim, matching sunglasses, and flaunted his elegant watch. Meanwhile, Sara opted for a yellow coordinated fit with a silver jacket on it.

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users dropped love-filled comments in the comments section, accompanied by multiple red-heart emojis. A section of users gushed over Iggy's good looks, and many admitted being reminded of his father, Saif Ali Khan, from Ta Ra Rum Pum.

A fan wrote, "This reminds me of Saif in "ta ra rum pum," "another fan commented, "Bro giving RV vibes," while a third fan gushed, "Oohh my my. him in Ferrari."

One more agreed, expressing, "Looking like "RV" from "Tara Rum Pum" in this red jacket," and another user joked, "Ta ra rum pum pt. 2," and one more fan asked, "RV is that you? "

On the work front, Ibrahim’s debut rom-com, Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, was released last month on Netflix. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will release later this year on July 4, 2025.

