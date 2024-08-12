THROWBACK: When Abhishek Bachchan admitted 'wife is always right' in front of Aishwarya Rai: 'Say sorry and move on'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have recently been at the center of separation rumors, intensified by a deepfake video and various reports. However, Abhishek recently dispelled these speculations by showing off his engagement ring and confirming that he is 'still married' to Aishwarya. In light of this, we got our hands on an old interview in which Abhishek admits that he usually breaks the ice in a marriage and wife is always right.

During an old appearance on Karan Johar's chat show with his wife, Abhishek Bachchan admitted that he is always the one to break the ice. He remarked that any man who is married will understand that this is true, as no wife ever takes the first step to apologize. He noted that, in every marriage, "the wife is always right", and it’s typically the husband's role to say "sorry and move on". The Guru actress playfully added, "Silence is so golden in a married woman’s life."

Recently, The Times of India reported that Jr. Bachchan addressed the separation rumors in an interview with Bollywood UK Media. During the interview, he reportedly displayed his wedding ring and confirmed that he is 'still married.' The Big Bull actor responded to the rumors by stating that he had nothing more to say about them and that they had been blown out of proportion.

He acknowledged the need for media to create stories but emphasized that, as celebrities, they must accept such scrutiny. He concluded by affirming that he is still married and apologized for the situation.

Divorce rumors started circulating when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center.

Abhishek and Aishwarya wed in 2007 and had their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. In his professional career, Bachchan is scheduled to appear in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Additionally, he will feature in Remo D'Souza's forthcoming film Be Happy and has a role in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial project.

