THROWBACK: When Arjun Kapoor joked Akshay Kumar’s Garam Masala was based on Varun Dhawan’s life

While Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have never shared a screen together, their off-screen bond has been loved by fans largely. The duo first met at Barry John’s acting institute and hit it off quickly. During one of their appearances on Yaaron Ki Baraat show, Arjun joked that the way Varun got played in his life, there might be chances that his reality would have inspired Akshay Kumar’s film Garam Masala.

The Bhediya star was speaking about the time when he felt betrayed by Arjun when a girl he was seeing was also having a ‘scene’ with Arjun. Varun said that he was not at all aware that the woman was already talking to the Ki & Ka actor. “Usne hum dono ko ghumaya. He always sat quietly in class and he only used to talk to me. I thought I was his only friend in the class,” Varun said.

The Main Tera Hero star further shared how once the same girl took him to an after-party where she got drunk and in her intoxication state, confessed to him, “Something happened with Arjun, but I am not serious, I like you. Arjun and I had a scene.” Varun Dhawan who was till now thinking that the girl was into him was extremely hurt and also disappointed in Arjun for keeping it a secret.

The unapologetic Arjun Kapoor in his response said, “He (Varun) would flirt with every girl in the acting school. The film Garam Masala is based on Varun Dhawan’s life.” Jokes apart, in the same interview, the duo spoke about how they have had each other’s back during the highs and lows. They never hesitate in seeking each other’s advice and guidance about life and career.

For the fans of Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, good news came very recently when a film starring them in the lead alongside Diljit Dosanjh was announced. The trio will be seen in the sequel of Boney Kapoor-backed No Entry. “I think this makes for a good and interesting combination. While the male actors and Bazmee are locked, the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” the filmmaker recently told PTI.

