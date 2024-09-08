THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh was excited to wake up next to Deepika Padukone everyday and gushed over her gorgeousness: ‘Nazar na lage meri baby ko’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child anytime soon. The parents-to-be, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 after their courtship period of over 6 years. Before the big news comes up, let's reminisce about the time when Ranveer Singh got candid about his excitement of waking up next to Deepika Padukone and gushed over how gorgeous his wife is. Ranveer also wished that she doesn't get affected by an evil eye.

During an interview on Famously Filmfare Season 2, Ranveer Singh was asked to describe the feeling when he wakes up next to Deepika Padukone. Calling it a "surreal" feeling, Ranveer went like "haaye nazar na lage meri baby ko (May she never gets affected by an evil eye)."

"She is so gorgeous man. She is going to sleep. She is gorgeous. She wakes up. She is gorgeous. Middle of the day, she is gorgeous. Every day I wake up next to her I can't believe it (sic)," he added.

The Padmaavat actor couldn't stop simping over his wife, Deepika by saying that they have been together for six years and it feels amazing. When asked if he has noticed any changes in their lives after marriage, Ranveer pointed out that Deepika is homely. Ranveer shared that the actress is so "gharelu" and he loves to see her in that "mould".

The Bajirao Mastani actor called his co-star, wife, Deepika an "awesome homemaker". Ranveer added that he is lucky to have her in his life and believed that she will make his life "beautiful".

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Ranveer made a cameo in Deepika's film Finding Fanny in 2014. They later worked together in Bhansali's two directorials, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer and Deepika got secretly engaged in 2015, the couple revealed it on Koffee With Karan in 2023.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at a Mumbai hospital ahead of her delivery. The couple arrived at Mumbai’s H.N Reliance Hospital along with their families.

