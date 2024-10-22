Throwback: When Salman Khan denied shooting blackbuck, ‘I wasn't the one who…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, weapons, and guns which could be triggering for some readers.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is threatening Salman Khan because they believe the actor is responsible for hunting a blackbuck, which is sacred to their community. While the actor hasn't spoken about the issue yet, an old interview from 2008 has gone viral, in which he straightforwardly denied his involvement in the case. Moreover, the actor hinted that there is a long story behind the case that hasn't been made public.

Salman Khan has been accused since 1998 of allegedly hunting the blackbuck. Although the case has been in court since then, and the actor is the prime suspect, he has mostly stayed quiet in public about it. However, when he had to go to prison due to the 2008 case, he shared his stance on the matter. In a candid interview with India Today, the host asked the actor if he hadn't known that blackbucks were an endangered species before the hunting incident.

In his response, the Dabangg actor clarified that he didn't shoot the blackbuck but refused to name anyone else. He said, "There's a long story there. And I wasn't the one who shot the blackbuck. There's no point."

Further, when the host asked about his experience in jail, he sarcastically replied that he had a "fun time," making the host laugh.

For the uninitiated, the blackbuck hunting incident occurred when the Tiger 3 actor was in Jodhpur for the shooting of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain. He went to Bawad in Mathania, near Jodhpur, with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam when the episode occurred. All the actors were named in the FIR, but later, everyone except Khan was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Advertisement

Since the local Bishnoi community worships the animal, Lawrence Bishnoi has long intended to seek revenge on the actor for it. Moreover, his gang allegedly killed Baba Siddique for his close bond with Salman, among other reasons.

A couple of days ago, the superstar's father, Salim Khan, also gave an interview to ABP News, claiming that the actor had no involvement in the killing of the blackbuck.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan should apologize to Bishnoi community, says Anup Jalota; 'It is not the time to complicate the matter'