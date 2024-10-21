Salman Khan should apologize to Bishnoi community, says Anup Jalota; 'It is not the time to complicate the matter'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, but there are concerns for his safety right now due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Recently, singer Anup Jalota urged the actor to apologize to the Bishnoi community and resolve the feud to avoid potential danger to his life. He also referenced the shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique, indicating that Salman should take steps to address the situation.

Bollywood fans and industry insiders are worried about the increasing threats to Khan's life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. People are sharing their advice with him, and now ace Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has shared his take on the incident. He advised the Ready actor to apologize to the Bishnoi community.

Jalota gave an interview to ABP News where he was asked about the death of politician Baba Siddique and threats issued to the Radhe actor. In his response, Jalota admitted that it's not the correct time to start a blame game. He added that one needs to realize the seriousness of the situation, as the ex-minister was killed due to the case.

The acclaimed singer said, "I have a small request for Salman to go to the temple and apologize to ensure his safety and protect his family and close friends. I am sure they will accept his apology. Salman should go and then lead a safe life... It is not the time to complicate the matter."

Advertisement

Anup also mentioned that regardless of whether Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in the killing of Baba or not, Salman Khan should apologize and make amends because continuing the conflict won't benefit anyone.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a member of the Bishnoi community, which reveres blackbucks as sacred animals. Salman Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck during his visit to Rajasthan in 1998 for the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's manager confirms increased security amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi; reveals Sikandar shoot will continue