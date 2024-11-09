THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed wife Gauri Khan exchanged his T-shirt for a handbag; ‘Isko kya naye kapde pehnne ki zaroorat hai’

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'king of romance' in Bollywood. But, his off-screen love story with his wife, Gauri Khan, during their 20s is even more wonderful. The couple share a wonderful bond and often treat their fans with interesting anecdotes related to each other. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan once shared that his wife Gauri mostly exchanges gifts he gives to her, and he narrated one incident about the same.

In a previous conversation with Farah Khan for a show, King Khan mentioned his wife always accepts his gifts, but 99.99% of the time, she goes to the store and exchanges them.

He shared once he sustained a spine injury and was required to stay in London for around two months for his recovery. Since the actor was about to stay for a little longer than planned, he bought a new T-shirt for himself.

Much to his dismay, SRK later realized the T-shirt was bigger than his size and useless. So, he planned to return it to the store for a cotton t-shirt of his size. But his wife, Gauri Khan, told him that the store doesn't offer an exchange facility, and they couldn't get it done. She even went to the share but nothing changed.

However, later, his two friends visited him and revealed that Gauri had already exchanged his t-shirt for a handbag, saying he was in hospital and didn't need it. As a result, the whole instance left him surprised.

He recalled, "They said unhone tuhmare liye kuch nahi liya, unhone kaha yeh toh hospital mein hai, usse kya name kapde ki zaroorat hai, toh uske jagah unhone maine handbag le liya." (She didn't buy anything for you; she said you are in hospital and won't need it, so she got a handbag.)

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan met each other in Delhi and fell in love. The couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and have three kids: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

