This UNSEEN photo of Irrfan Khan with Piyush Mishra & friends will make you miss the Angrezi Medium star

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, and left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. His close friend and actor-writer, Piyush Mishra took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with Irrfan that will remind of the actor.

Actor Irrfan Khan’s demise left everyone shocked and grieving. Irrfan was hospitalised for a colon infection and he breathed his last on April 29, 2020. Post his demise, the entire film industry mourned his loss. , Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , , and others expressed grief over the news of Irrfan’s demise. However, amid this, Irrfan’s close friend Piyush Mishra remembered him with a throwback photo.

Piyush took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of his close friends that included Irrfan Khan as well. In the photo, a much younger Irrfan can be seen chilling in a water body with his friends, Piyush Mishra and others. While the photo left fans of Irrfan teary-eyed, it also reminded everyone of the brilliant actor who passed away after a 2-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan had sought treatment in London for the same and after recovering, he returned to India to shoot Angrezi Medium.

Remembering Irrfan, Piyush Mishra wrote, “कहाँ गए वो दिन इरफ़ान।1989 । Lonavala Ishaan Trivedi, Idrees Malik, Irrfaan & Piyush Mishra.” Seeing the same, fans of the late Piku actor remembered him and missed him more. Post Irrfan’s demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar penned a moving statement from his family’s side. It left everyone overwhelmed. Irrfan’s sons Ayaan and Babil have been sharing throwback photos on social media with their late father that have been reminding fans of the actor that passed away. The actor’s last on screen presence was in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia.

Check out Irrfan Khan’s throwback photo:

