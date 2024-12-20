Varun Dhawan recalls Anushka Sharma telling him about Virat Kohli's reaction to losing Test match; 'Saw him literally crying'

Varun Dhawan, who starred alongside Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, recently shared a heartfelt moment about her husband, Virat Kohli. He recalled how she told him about Virat’s emotional reaction after losing a Test match. When she went to his room, she found him in tears, despite being the highest scorer of the day.

On Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Varun Dhawan opened up about a touching moment involving Virat Kohli. He shared that after India’s loss at the Nottingham Test, Anushka revealed how Virat was in tears, blaming himself despite being the highest scorer of the match.

She explained that she hadn’t attended the game, and when she returned, she found Virat Kohli in his room, overwhelmed with emotion. “She went to the room and saw him, literally crying. He blamed himself, even though he was the highest scorer that day,” he said.

Varun also shared more about the Zero actress’ personality, describing her as someone who leaves a lasting impact on everyone she meets. He highlighted her authenticity, explaining that her realness can sometimes make people uncomfortable, but that she always speaks the truth at the right moment.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actor also praised Anushka Sharma for embarking on a deeply spiritual journey at a young age, adding that she allows others to be themselves without judgment.

Varun went on to say that she doesn’t tolerate injustice and is a strong, principled person. He recalled spending time with her during the shoot of Sui Dhaaga in a village, where they would sit on rocking chairs and have deep conversations.

When asked what the public doesn’t know about her, he shared that people don’t truly know her, and Anushka doesn’t care whether the world does. She remains authentic and true to herself, regardless of public perception.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, have been living in London since the actress gave birth to their second child, a son named Akaay, on February 15. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the couple is now planning to make London their permanent home.

After the birth of their son, they made occasional trips to India. Last month, they celebrated Virat’s birthday in Mumbai, and on that special occasion, Anushka shared the first glimpse of their little one, Akaay, with fans.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her children, Vamika and Akaay. While she has Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, lined up, the release status of the film is still unclear.

