Varun Dhawan recalls how his driver's death ‘in his arms’ deeply impacted him; reveals he did CPR but couldn’t save him: ‘It was hard to...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up about the profound impact of the sudden death of his driver, Manoj Sahu, who passed away from a heart attack on January 18 in Mumbai. Despite the actor rushing him to Lilavati Hospital and performing CPR in an attempt to save his life, his driver was pronounced dead. Reflecting on the tragic incident, he shared how deeply it shook him, recalling how casually life slipped away from Manoj in his arms.

In a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Varun Dhawan opened up about the profound impact of his driver Manoj's sudden death. Having worked with him for 26 years, he admitted that the loss shattered the bubble he had been living in.

He confessed that while he thought he understood life, his driver’s passing completely shifted his outlook. Reflecting on the change, he remarked that there is a 'before and after 35' in his life. Holding back tears, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor shared how he once saw himself as a hero—someone who could save the day, especially given his on-screen roles—but that day, he realized he couldn’t even save the one person who had been a constant in his life.

Varun emotionally recounted his deep bond with Manoj and shared how his sudden death left him shaken, revealing that despite performing CPR and rushing him to Lilavati Hospital, Manoj passed away in his arms. He said, “I did CPR. We took him to Lilavati Hospital and we got him there on time. It was like we saved someone’s life. But he passed away in my arms. It was hard to see how casual was his passing. It just happened like that.”

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan opened up about the profound impact his death had on him, both personally and professionally. He admitted that the loss took a toll on his work, revealing that his projects slowed down and that his upcoming release marks a two-year gap. He acknowledged that the loss deeply affected his motivation and focus.

To navigate his grief, the actor turned to spiritual texts like the Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita for comfort. He shared how these texts helped him process his emotions, saying, “These incidents shake you, but you can’t stay stagnant. I began reading the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, and Ramayana—just randomly—because I had so many questions.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects include Border 2 with Sunny Deol, the comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and No Entry 2, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan reveals Lara has met Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, hints at collaboration with actress: ‘We're discussing our babies…’