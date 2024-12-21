Varun Dhawan REVEALS the first film he wants daughter Lara to watch: ‘It's a very easy watch for her’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, known for delivering a string of hits, has portrayed characters we can't help but adore. While some of his films are perfect for all ages, others might not be as kid-friendly. Recently, as a proud new dad to his daughter Lara, Varun revealed the first film he'd want her to watch, and his choice is spot-on. He chose Student of the Year, the movie that launched his career alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan shared, "I think still the first one which she could watch is Student Of The Year only. I think that would be the first one she could watch because it's a very easy watch for her to see."

When asked about a film he wouldn't want his daughter to watch, Varun playfully responded to the audience’s suggestion of Badlapur, expressing that he actually wanted her to see it.

In the same interview, the actor opened up about how his discussions with Alia Bhatt now primarily focus on their experiences as parents. He shared that both of them often talk about their babies and the challenges of parenting.

Varun also revealed that his daughter Lara and Alia's daughter Raha have already met, although Lara is still quite young. Their bond as parents seems to have brought them even closer, as they exchange parenting tips and experiences while navigating the joys of raising their little ones.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal joyfully welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lara, in June 2024. To announce the news, he shared an adorable Instagram video featuring an animated version of their pet dog Joey holding a sign that read, "Welcome, Lil' Sis."

The video revealed Lara's birth date, June 3, 2024, along with a heartfelt message from the proud parents: “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

In his caption, Varun expressed his gratitude for the well-wishes, sharing his joy at the arrival of their baby girl and thanking everyone for their support for both the baby and Natasha.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting slate of projects lined up. These include Border 2 with Sunny Deol, the comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, and No Entry 2, where he will star alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

