Varun Dhawan schools paps for ‘pointing cameras’ on grieving people’s face amidst Malaika Arora’s father’s demise

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

In an unfortunate incident, Anil Arora, the father of actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, passed away today, leaving many shocked. Now, Varun Dhawan criticized the paparazzi for their intrusive behavior, including taking photos and videos during this sensitive period. On his social media stories, he wrote, “It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please.”

In a video, Amrita Arora was seen arriving at her father's Mumbai residence while being continuously photographed by paparazzi. Her nephew, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora’s son, was also spotted arriving for the final rites and faced similar scrutiny. Varun Dhawan addressed this issue on his Instagram story, criticizing the paparazzi for their lack of sensitivity.

He highlighted the need for understanding and respect for those in mourning, noting that while it may be part of their job, it is crucial to consider how such actions impact grieving individuals. "Please consider what you are doing and how it affects those in mourning. I understand it's your job, but remember that people might not be comfortable with this," he wrote. He also used the hashtag #humanity in his post.

A video widely circulated on social media shows a distraught Malaika Arora rushing into the building, having quickly returned to Mumbai from Pune upon hearing the tragic news. Following Anil Arora's passing, her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was among the first to arrive to offer support to the grieving family. Several other members of the Khan family, including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri, also came to stand by Malaika and her family. Her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also among the celebrities who arrived to extend their condolences.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora's father fell from his Bandra residence on Wednesday. Initial police reports suggest it might be a case of suicide, though the investigation is ongoing. DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan, as reported by ANI, said, "The body of Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are conducting further investigations, and our team is here on-site. We are examining all angles thoroughly. Forensic teams are also present... The body is being taken for a postmortem. At prima facie, it appears to be a suicide, but we are continuing our investigation in detail."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more arrive to pay last respects