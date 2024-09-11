Who Is Anil Arora? Everything you need to know about Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father who passed away

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, passed away on September 11, according to reports. In the wake of this loss, numerous celebrities and family members were seen visiting Malaika’s mother's residence, including her sister Amrita Arora, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and his family—Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, as well as Arjun Kapoor, among others. Anil Arora was not only a veteran of the Indian Merchant Navy but also a music aficionado. Let’s take a look at the life and legacy of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora.

Anil Arora, a Punjabi Hindu hailing from the town of Fazilka near the Indian border, dedicated much of his career to the Indian Merchant Navy, a role that significantly shaped his professional life. Beyond his maritime career, he also had a deep passion for music and was also associated with a band.

Anil Arora was married to Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian. Together, they had two children, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared that she was just 11 years old when her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated. After the divorce, Malaika and her younger sister, Amrita, who was only 6 at the time, were mainly raised by their mother. Their mother relocated from Thane to Chembur with her daughters, where they continued to live following the split.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Malaika Arora reflected on her early years; she described her childhood as 'wonderful but not easy', and in hindsight, she termed it tumultuous. She said, “I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens.”

Anil and Joyce are said to have separated between 1984 and 1995. Despite their divorce, they maintained a friendly and respectful relationship. They often shared birthday photos and family pictures and were seen together with their daughters and family at festivals and other gatherings.

