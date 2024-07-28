Katrina Kaif drops new PICS from Austria vacation; gives glimpse into her ‘home away from home’

Katrina Kaif always serves major travel goals for her followers whenever she goes on a vacation. She often shares glimpses from her quality time at the scenic locations and has been doing the same for her recent Austria getaway. Katrina has now dropped new pictures showcasing the view and also a selfie in which she radiated a beautiful glow.

Katrina Kaif offers a peek into her days in Austria

On July 27, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and shared fresh glimpses from her holiday in Altaussee, Austria. The first story captured the picturesque view of the mountains around a lake. She captioned it, “Breathtaking views around the lake at altausse.” Katrina posted another picture as she enjoyed her “morning tea” amid the greenery.

There were more shots of the beautiful view in another story, and the actress called it “Bliss.” She dropped a picture of some crackers and soup, captioning it “Dinner time.” The last story was a selfie of Kat taken from the balcony of her accommodation. Wearing a floral-printed outfit, Katrina absolutely glowed as she was surrounded by nature. She had a pretty smile on her face and wrote, “Home away from home.”

Have a look at her stories!

Earlier, Katrina described her experience during her stay and shared snapshots from her Austria diaries. She said, “Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm.”

Arjun Kapoor playfully reacted to Katrina’s post in the comments section, saying, “Someone’s been busy taking pictures finally… well done @katrinakaif!!!”

Katrina Kaif’s work front

In 2024, Katrina Kaif starred in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas, which marked her first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film was released in theaters on January 12 and garnered immense acclaim for the acting performances.

Her movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt has already been announced, but it is yet to go on floors. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Katrina’s upcoming projects.

