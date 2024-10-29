Vivek Oberoi calls his wife Priyanka 'eternal home' as they move to new house on their 14th wedding anniversary; 'Without you these...'

Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's series, Indian Police Force, is married to Priyanka Alva. The couple is celebrating 14 years of togetherness today (October 29). On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Vivek called his wife Priyanka 'eternal home' as they shifted to a new house. The actor showered love on her with a sweet note by saying 'without you these fancy walls have no meaning'.

Vivek Oberoi took to Instagram to share a new picture of himself with his wife, Priyanka Alva. In the photo, Vivek can be seen indulging in a happy moment with Priyanka on the occasion of Dhanteras. Vivek and Priyanka are sitting near a havan kund as they hold a puja at their new house.

While the Saathiya actor wore a white printed kurta with churidar, Priyanka opted for traditional pink and green saree.

Vivek penned a sweet note for his wife, Priyanka in the caption. In the note, the actor shared the news with his followers that the couple has moved into a new home on the occasion of Dhanteras.

"14 years ago, around the agni I pledged my undying love to my soulmate, my Priyanka. Today on this auspicious day of Dhanteras, as we move into our beautiful new home with the blessings of our elders, I am filled with gratitude to God," he wrote.

"Without you these fancy walls have no meaning. For me you are my eternal ‘home’ and that is where my heart is and always will be. Happy Anniversary, my love!" the actor added.

Vivek also dropped a video of the puja ceremony from his new house on his Instagram story. The clip shows a glimpse of puja at their well-decorated house. "To new beginnings," he wrote.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2022, Vivek Oberoi admitted that he was cynical about the idea of love before meeting his now-wife Priyanka Alva. "...When I met Priyanka for the first time, I met her as a formality to stop my mom from setting me up. And I went and I met her and for the first time I saw somebody who had no mask, no make up," he told us back then.

Recalling their first meeting, Vivek shared that he was impressed by her confidence and simplicity. The actor revealed that Priyanka came to meet him in a white linen top, white pants, and chappals.

Vivek Oberoi tied the knot with Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010. They had a traditional South Indian ceremony in Bengaluru. Priyanka is the daughter of Karnataka's ex-Chief Minister, the late Jeevaraj Alva. Vivek and Priyanka have two kids, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana.

On the work front, Vivek made his Bollywood debut with Company in 2002. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Vivek also acted in Shaad Ali's directorial venture, Saathiya, co-starring Rani Mukerji the same year.

He has also worked in movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Omkara, Yuva, Rakta Charitra series, Masti, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Krrish 3, Prince, Kaal, Dum, Road, and others. Vivek played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Omung Kumar's 2019 biographical film, PM Narendra Modi.

