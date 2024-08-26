WATCH: Ananya Panday chills with her BAEs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on Sunday; Agastya Nanda joins

Ananya Panday, who has worked in movies like Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Gehraiyaaan, will be next seen in Call Me Bae, the comedy-drama series. Apart from her work, Ananya grabs headlines for either her relationship status or friendship goals with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress stepped out with her BAEs Suhana and Shanaya on Sunday night. Suhana's The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda also joined the girl gang.

In an Instagram video, Ananya Panday can be seen coming out of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. She is accompanied by her BFFs, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya sported a black flowy dress, and Suhana opted for a black printed bodycon dress. Shanaya chose to wear a white shirt and light blue jeans.

The trio came down the steps and boarded their car together. While the Call Me Bae actress sat in the front passenger seat, Suhana and Shanaya were spotted at the back. Agastya left in a different vehicle with his friend. He looked oh-so-smart in a white shirt and blue denims.

The trailer of Call Me Bae was unveiled on YouTube on August 20. The series marks Ananya's debut in the OTT world. She plays the lead role of Bella Chowdhury, aka Bae.

Ananya's besties, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor gave her a shout-out after the trailer release. Suhana dropped the trailer video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Already in love with Bae. I’m so excitedddd." Shanaya also posted it on her Instagram story. "FaBAElous my anniiii...Can't wait to binge-watch," read her caption.

Ananya Panday's upcoming series, Call Me Bae also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Mini Mathur and Lisa Mishra. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6 this year. The series is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ananya's other notable films include Khaali Peeli, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2, and Liger. She has made special appearances in movies like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Bad Newz. The actress has films like CTRL and Shankara in her kitty.

