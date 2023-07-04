WATCH: How Parineeti Chopra reacted when paparazzi asked 'shaadi kab hai'

Parineeti Chopra and her beau AAP leader Raghav Chadha are one of the most talked-about couples in B-town. The duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi. Post their engagement, the couple is seen often visiting different places together. They recently visited Amritsar and photos and videos of them arriving at the airport went viral on social media. A while ago, Parineeti Chopra was papped in the city and reacted cutely when the paparazzi asked when she is getting married.

Parineeti Chopra says THIS when asked about her marriage

A video uploaded on Instagram shows Parineeti Chopra leaving a building in a black bodycon dress paired with a denim jacket. She also wore black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. The actress was papped by the media people and she smiled while posing for them.

But what caught fans' attention is the reaction Parineeti gave when a pap asked when she is getting married. In the video, the paparazzi asked, "Pari Ji, shaadi kab hai?" Reacting to the same, the actress said, "Oh my god" and also was seen blushing. She said "thank you" and got in the car.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Nice." Another wrote, "so cute." Many fans dropped fire and red heart emojis as they loved the way Parineeti reacted to the marriage question.

A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Golden Temple of Amritsar doing seva. The video of the couple offering seva by washing the utensils at the temple went viral on social media. For the religious visit, the bride-to-be opted for a white ethnic dress while her husband-to-be wore a white kurta and pajama and paired them with a grey overcoat.

Work-wise, Parineeti is set to feature in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

