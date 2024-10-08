WATCH: Kajol upset with her staff? Actress' video of rushing into building and getting angry goes viral; netizens react

Kajol, who made her debut with Bekhudi in 1992, is one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress is best known for movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt, Dushman, Fanaa, and more. Kajol was recently spotted in Mumbai, and it seems that she was upset with her staff. A video of the actress rushing into the building and getting angry has gone viral.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kajol can be seen entering hurriedly inside a building. She seems irked about an issue near the area. Kajol is giving strict instructions to one of the building's staff members while pointing fingers toward the area where the paparazzi are recording the video.

The Trial actress then moves towards another man sitting on the couch and presumably shows her displeasure about the certain problem. Kajol then storms inside. She sported a purple shirt and light purple pants and carried a green handbag in her hands. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star is also wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Watch the video here:

While the exact reason for Kajol's behavior is still unknown, it seems that she was upset about an invasion of privacy. Meanwhile, fans wondered if it could be because of the paparazzi who were recording her. An Instagram user wrote, "She is upset with you guys."

Another commented, "Oyeee...she's upset with you paps." "Kajol in angry mood," read a comment. "Because of you guys let them live with peace," an Instagram user commented.

"She's upset with the paparazzis I guess," read one of the comments. Some of them also compared her to Jaya Bachchan in the comment section.

On the work front, Kajol's other notable works include Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Ishq, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Duplicate, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and more. She made her OTT debut with The Trial in 2023. It was an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife.

Kajol is married to Ajay Devgn. The couple has two kids: a daughter, Nysa Devgan, and a son, Yug Devgan.

