WATCH: Nita Ambani reaches Varanasi; to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

One of the biggest weddings in this country is around the corner and no occasion starts without taking the blessings of almighty. Reliance Foundation’s Chairperson Nita Ambani was seen visiting the holy Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi in the early hours of June 24, 2024.

Nita Ambani offers invitation card to Lord Shiva in Varanasi

Marking an auspicious day like Monday which is known as Lord Shiva’s day, Mrs Ambani took the first wedding card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to invite the god - an age-old ritual followed during weddings in India. Especially in Hinduism, wedding cards hold an auspicious place and are offered to Gods in heaven in the first place to invite them to the holy commemoration.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Nita Ambani can be seen speaking about the same where she quoted in Hindi, “Right now, I’m going for the darshan of Bholenath and after that, I will perform ‘Ganga Aarti’ so I am very excited. Today, I have brought the invitation letter of my Anant and Radhika’s wedding to offer in the feet of the lord.”

See the video here:-

Details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. After two rounds of pre-wedding festivities, the third one will kick-start in the first week of July. The Sangeet has been scheduled for July at the Grand Theatre in the recently-inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Sangeet’s theme has been slated as a ‘celebration of hearts’ and will be a ‘night of song, dance, and wonder’ with a dress code of Indian regional glam. Following the wedding on July 12, a ‘Shubh Aashirdwad’ (auspicious blessings) has been scheduled for July 13 where guests will be dressed in Indian formal attire.

The grand wedding will conclude with a ‘Mangal Utsav’ commonly known as the wedding reception, on July 14 where the dress code will be Indian chic for all. While the organizers are already going grand with this one, the record of the most expensive Indian wedding of all time is still held by Isha Ambani's 2018 nuptial which cost close to 7 billion rupees ($86 million).

