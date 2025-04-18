Raghav Chadha’s heartwarming VIDEO on wife Parineeti Chopra’s trending dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee is the ‘best one yet’

Social media is currently buzzing with videos created on Parineeti Chopra’s iconic ‘sensations’ dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee. After watching the audio blow up, her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, had FOMO. Hence, he hopped on the trend and created a video encapsulating all the wonderful memories he made with his loving wife. Check it out!

Back in 2014, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra shared the screen in Hasee Toh Phasee. In the romantic-comedy movie, the actress delivered an epic dialogue talking about the sensations she has which are brough under control when she takes pills. Currently, that dialogue is going viral online with people making reels on it.

After watching the dialogue go viral in the past couple of days, Pari’s husband, Raghav Chadha, had the fear of missing out (FOMO). Hence, he went through his phone and shortlisted all the wonderful images with his wife and created a collage video with them. While posting the clip, he admitted, “Her dialogue went viral. Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO.”

Raghav Chadha makes a reel on Parineeti Chopra’s dialogue:

Upon watching that heartwarming clip, the Mission Raniganj actress was touched. Hence, she took to the comments section and expressed, “The best sensations out of all ragaiii.” She also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and stated that it’s the best one yet.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to Raghav Chadha’s cute video:

As for Parineeti’s work front, she was last seen as Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama film, which is based on the life of popular Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, also stars Diljit Dosanjh. As the film completed a year of its release earlier this month, Dosanjh dropped unused footage of him with his co-star.

In the caption, Diljit shared, “Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai... Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne... (We shot many akhadas for the film; Imtiaz Ali sir shot some montages also).”

Diljit Dosanjh’s post on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila:

Chopra reposted Diljit’s post on her account and shared, “My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila (pink heart emoji).” Currently she is working on an untitled project.

