WATCH: Salman Khan’s swagger and bossy vibes are to die for in AP Dhillon’s Old Money first teaser; Song to release on THIS date

Salman Khan fans, get ready to see him again—this time alongside AP Dhillon. The teaser for AP Dhillon's new single, Old Money, featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt is now out and creating a buzz on social media. The teaser showcases Salman Khan’s impressive style and bossy vibes. Additionally, Salman has announced that the music video will be released on August 9. Earlier, AP Dhillon had unveiled the exciting news with the release of the single's first motion poster.

Taking to Instagram today (August 6), Salman Khan dropped the teaser for Old Money on his official handle and revealed that the music video will be released on August 9. The teaser opens with AP Dhillon peacefully sleeping with his head resting on a car. His friend wakes him up with the news, “AP, wo mil gaye aur khabar pakki hai.”

As they rush to catch someone, they are interrupted by Salman Khan, who appears to be their leader in the garage. Salman asks, “Kahan jaa rahe ho?” to which AP Dhillon responds, “Bhai, aadhe ghante mein aa gaye bas.” Salman, exuding his signature bossy vibes, retorts, “Dekh lena pichli baar ki tarah mujhe wahan aana na pade.” The teaser ends with AP Dhillon sharing a devilish laugh, hinting at a secretive plan involving Salman Khan.

Sharing the teaser, the Sikandar actor wrote, “Old Money out on August 9th @apdhillon.”

As soon as the video was released, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The comments section was flooded with enthusiastic reactions. One user wrote, “Sallu bhai is king,” while another commented, “Kadak bhaijaan.” A third user added, “Love you BHAIJAAN,” and another posted, “Bhaijaan is coming....”

Earlier, the artist behind Brown Munde took to his Instagram to share a motion poster for their upcoming project. The video, titled Old Money by AP Dhillon, featured the text, "Did you miss me?" AP Dhillon tagged Salman, Sanjay, and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon, writing, “I know you didn't see this one coming...” The motion art video showcased images of Salman and Sanjay alongside AP Dhillon.

Salman Khan gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon, writing on his Instagram Story, “Singer toh tha achha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on, singing action star.” Sanjay Dutt also joined in the excitement by commenting on AP Dhillon’s post, simply writing, “Brothers.”

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, famous for their vibrant on-screen chemistry in movies such as Chal Mere Bhai and Saajan, have consistently captivated audiences. They were last seen together in a special track called Po Po from the 2012 film Son Of Sardaar.

Brace yourselves to see Salman Khan back on screens on August 9.

