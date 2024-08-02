Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt join hands with AP Dhillon for musical project, Tiger 3 star says 'Bring it on singing action starrr'

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt will be joining hands with ace Punjabi singer AP Dhillon for an exciting musical project. Well, the Excuses fame has finally dropped a montage of their upcoming project featuring the two veteran stars of Bollywood.

Taking to his Instagram, the musician dropped a teaser of their upcoming venture. It gives a peek into the characters. The text on the video read “Old Money” by AP Dhillon and enquired, “Did you miss me?” Tagging Salman, Sanjay, and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon on it, AP penned, “I know you didn’t see this one coming...”

Take a look:

Well, to finally be able to unearth what this secret project is, the audience will have to wait for August 2024. But Salman Khan gave a spoiler that AP will be acting in it. He took to his Instagram stories and reposted the video. Giving him a shoutout, the Tiger 3 actor stated, “Singer toh that he acha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action starrr...”

Take a look:

Sanjay Dutt also commented on AP’s announcement post and called them ‘Brothers.’

Earlier, a source told Times Now, “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together. However, it has been informed that Salman-Sanjay will reunite for a musical project. It is a special song for which Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been approached for.”

According to reports, the Indian actors have been having secret meetings about their project at Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. To jog your memory, Sanjay and Salman have shared the screen in several movies, namely Chal Mere Bhai, Saajan, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Ready, Son Of Sardar, and others.

If you have been longing to watch the two stars in action together, then your wait is finally going to be over in the next couple of days. As of now, Khan is busy shooting his upcoming Bollywood film, Sikandar, while Sanjay Dutt is working on multiple movies across languages.

