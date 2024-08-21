WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all smiles as they visit Zoya Akhtar's house; Isabelle joins

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been setting relationship goals for their fans ever since they have been together. Vicky and Katrina often grab headlines for being spotted in public these days. The couple met at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's party before getting hitched. Vicky and Katrina recently stepped out to meet their cupid, Zoya, at her residence in Mumbai, and visuals of their visit surfaced on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal can be seen coming out of Zoya Akhtar's house in Bandra. He looks uber cool in a white tee and black joggers, which he opted for the night. Katrina Kaif, who is behind him, steps down the stairs along with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Both the Kaif sisters are twinning in black and blue outfits. While Katrina wore a black full-sleeved sweatshirt with jeans, Isabelle sported a black tee with ripped denims.

The trio boards the car as they leave the residence. Katrina steals the limelight as she flashes her million-dollar smile in a no-make-up look and open tresses. Vicky waves at the paparazzi before sitting inside the car.

Vicky Kaushal recently stunned his fans with a powerful teaser of Chhava. Vicky is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's directorial venture. The actor roared like a tiger as Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Maratha emperor Sambhaji, in the 1 minute-12-second teaser of the upcoming film.

On August 20, Vicky shared the teaser of Chhava on Instagram. He wrote, "The Fierce Protector of Dharma and Swaraj will rise on December 6, 2024. #Chhava An epic saga of a courageous warrior! Teaser out now."

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Katrina once revealed that she had first expressed her feelings towards Vicky to Zoya Akhtar after they met with each other at her party.

Meanwhile, in another season, Karan Johar spoke about their first official meeting at Zoya's house, saying that he witnessed the "ice-breaking" between them and how they were chatting at her residence.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with each other on December 9, 2021.

