What to watch this weekend: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

As a new weekend is upcoming, an exciting list of movie and series releases awaits you. These are a mix of comedy, romance, drama, and more. From Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, several new shows and movies are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Maidaan

Release Date: June 5 (Streaming)

June 5 (Streaming) Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao

Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Amit Ravindernath Sharma Genre: Drama, Sports, Biography, History

Drama, Sports, Biography, History Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

After releasing in theaters, Maidaan is currently streaming on the above-mentioned OTT platform. The sports drama, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn, who is essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release Date: June 6

June 6 Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan took us into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Apart from action stunts, the film is blended with wit, face-offs, humor, and drama.

3. Blackout

Release Date: June 7

June 7 Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Saurabh Ghadge, Karan Sonawane Dhawan

Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Saurabh Ghadge, Karan Sonawane Dhawan Director: Devang Shashin Bhavsar

Devang Shashin Bhavsar Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

The trailer of Blackout opens with Vikrant Massey wearing a turban and a long beard as he sits on the couch. He plays the role of Lenny D’Souza, a sting operation journalist who meets with a car accident during a blackout. The trailer also shows Sunil Grover and, later, Mouni Roy tagging along with him on his journey.

4. Gullak Season 4

Release Date: June 7

June 7 Star Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar

Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Deepak Kumar Mishra Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The trailer of Gullak Season 4 shows the children in the family taking center stage with their budding aspirations to adulthood and the parents at home with their parenting books coming for them.

5. Munjya

Release Date: June 7

June 7 Star Cast: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj

Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Aditya Sarpotdar Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Munjya evolves around India’s best CGI actor, Munjya. The trailer showcases him in all his glory, dealing with the obsession of love, stitched in a horror story based on folklore.

6. Hamare Baarah

Release Date: June 7

June 7 Star Cast: Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tripathi

Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tripathi Director: Kamal Chandra

Kamal Chandra Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Hamare Baarah tells the story of the city's rapidly rising population. The film is produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh.

